CPS could face legal action over claims sex offence cases are being ‘dropped’

Campaigners say they are prepared to take the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to court over claims sexual offences cases are being "dropped" without good reason. A UK-wide coalition of women's organisations, represented by the Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ), said the CPS has covertly changed its policy and practice in relation to decision-making on rape cases, leading to a major fall in the number of such cases resulting in a criminal charge. Government figures show there was a 23.1% drop in the number of rape cases taken on by the CPS in the 12 months to 2017/18, despite a 16% increase in police-recorded rape over the same period. The End Violence Against Women coalition (EVAW) said this change in practice, and the lack of cases going to court, discriminates against women and girls, and is a major failure in protecting their human rights.

They say they have a dossier of more than 20 recent cases which were dropped by prosecutors for reasons they felt were spurious or unjustified. This includes one victim who was raped at knifepoint and held prisoner for two days by her boyfriend, a man who was known by police to be violent. Despite lots of evidence of violence against the woman, the CPS prosecutor dropped the case, saying WhatsApp messages she had sent to placate her attacker could be misinterpreted by the jury, campaigners said. They are due to submit a "letter before action" to the CPS on Monday, urging them to review and change the way they handle serious sexual offence cases. EVAW coalition co-director Sarah Green said: "We have strong evidence to show that CPS leaders have quietly changed their approach to decision-making in rape cases, switching from building cases based on their 'merits' back to second-guessing jury prejudices. "This is extremely serious and is having a detrimental impact on women's access to justice."

She said: "We want the CPS to stop weeding out what they perceive to be 'weak' cases. "Prosecutors should be judging cases on their merits - not on whether or not they think a jury will be prejudiced against the victim. "We're not just a shouty group saying 'Let's have a go at the state'. But the refusal to listen and to implement what we say is a massive change for the way these cases are brought to court - we say, for the worse - is the reason why we have taken these measures."

