Crash survivor meets male blood donor who helped save her life

A mother-of-one who survived a head-on collision has said she owes her life to people who donate blood. Emily Pringle, from Cheltenham, suffered 27 broken bones, ruptured an artery in her neck and lost litres of blood following the crash on the A40 in July last year.

The 42-year-old was introduced to Karl Kellner, 34, whose blood was one of five units that helped to save her life, to raise awareness of the need for more male donors. Mr Kellner, a married father from Stafford, had given blood a few days before the crash at a local donation session.

