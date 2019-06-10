Terminally ill former Rangers footballer Fernando Ricksen urges fans to attend his 'final night' in heartbreaking video

Former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen has urged fans to attend his ''final night'' in a heartbreaking video posted on social media.

Ricksen is suffering from motor neurone disease and has previously revealed he intends to spend his final days in St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.

The video, posted on a Twitter account called "Ricksen my friend/pauline", shows the Dutchman in a hospice bed with his computer-generated voice calling for supporters to turn out for his final public appearance for a "night to remember" .

"Hello, I'm having a special night on the 28th," he said.

"Since it's getting very difficult for me, this will be my final night.

"Come and make this a night to remember.

"Hopefully see you soon, Fernando."