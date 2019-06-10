Ed Sheeran tops radio's most-played artist of 2018 - but who else made the list?

The Shape of You hitmaker dominated the airwaves despite not releasing any new music. Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran was the most-played artist in the UK last year - topping the chart for the second year running. The Shape of You hitmaker dominated the airwaves despite not releasing any new music. Calvin Harris in finished in second spot and Little Mix in third, according to music licensing company PPL, which tallies up each play an artist receives from broadcasters and in public places. The British musician has also been in the top five most-played artists five times since his first album was released in 2011.

Little Mix secured the third spot in PPL's most-played charts 2018. Credit: PA

Little Mix have been in the top five for three years in a row. The artists contributed to a strong UK showing in the charts, as nine of the top 10 most-played artists were British.

Also making the grade were Rita Ora, Coldplay and Dua Lipa, with P!nk the only non-UK artist featured. Meanwhile, the most-played song in 2018 was Feel It Still by Portugal The Man - originally released in 2017 - closely followed by These Days by Rudimental, featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen.

Liam Payne and Rita Ora's For You (Fifty Shades Freed), One Kiss by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, and George Ezra's Shotgun completed the top five. P!nk's What About Us edged in at number 10 - making the list for the second year in a row. This has only ever been achieved once before, by Maroon 5's Moves Like Jagger in 2011 and 2012.