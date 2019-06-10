'Cruel and calculating' hacker jailed for four years over £77 million TalkTalk cyber-attack

A “cruel and calculating” cyber criminal who took part in a massive TalkTalk hack attack and blackmailed former chief executive Dido Harding has been locked up for four years.

Daniel Kelley, from Llanelli, South Wales, turned to “black hat” hacking when he failed to get the GCSE grades to get on to a computer course.

He hacked the college “out of spite” before targeting companies in Canada, Australia and the UK – including the Telecommunications giant which has four million customers.

Judge Dennis said Kelley hacked computers "for his own personal gratification" regardless of the damage caused.

In addition to targeting Baroness Harding of Winscombe, he went on to also blackmail five other executives for Bitcoin, revealing a “cruel and calculating side to his character”, the judge said.

Kelley caused “stress and anxiety” to his victims, the court heard, as well as harm to their businesses, with the total cost to TalkTalk from multiple hackers estimated at £77 million.