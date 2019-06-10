Heavy rain with a risk of flooding in some areas

Persistent rain across south-eastern areas will slowly spread northwards and westwards through the day.

Some of this rain will be heavy, bringing the risk of localised flooding.

Elsewhere, after a dry and bright start, it will be another day of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of these will be heavy and thundery, with the best of any brightness across north-western areas.

Feeling cool, particularly under the rain, with a top temperature of 17 Celsius (63F).