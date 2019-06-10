Love Island contestant Yewande Biala praised by fans for opening up about trypophobia

The 23-year-old scientist opened up about her fear of "small holes" while talking to fellow contestant Michael Griffiths as they enjoyed breakfast outside.

Love Island contestant Yewande Biala has been applauded for talking about her trypophobia on the reality TV contest.

During Sunday's episode, the Islander from Dublin told Griffiths: "Do you know there's some weird sponges..and they have loads of small holes in them, little circles, it creeps me out."

Michael responded saying: "That's strange."

Trypophobia is described as "a fear of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps", according to the Association for Psychological Science.

Love Island viewers took to social media to praise Biala for opening up about her unusual phobia.

"I love Yewande more for the fact that we both have trypophobia. everyone reacts exactly like Michael when I tell them too," one Twitter user wrote.