Major Russian newspapers run near identical front pages in support for detained journalist Ivan Golunov

Russia's major newspapers have come out in support for detained journalist Ivan Golunov. Credit: AP

In a show of rare solidarity, Russia's three major newspapers on Monday put out near identical front pages to support detained journalist Ivan Golunov. Golunov, who works for the independent website Meduza, was beaten and kept in custody for 12 hours without a lawyer after he was stopped by police in Moscow on Thursday. He was transferred to house arrest on Saturday following a public outpouring of support, but he still faces drug dealing charges that could send him to prison for as long as 20 years. In response, Kommersant, Vedomosti and RBK, among the most respected daily newspapers in the country, published a joint editorial under the headline "I am/We are Ivan Golunov".

The papers ran with near identical front pages. Credit: AP

The papers dismissed evidence presented in the case against him and call for a transparent probe into the case of the prominent investigative journalist. Russia's media landscape is fragmented, and such a show of solidarity in the press is rarely seen. All three papers have faced pressure from authorities and covert censorship. Pavel Chikov, head of the lawyers' association Agora representing Golunov, on Monday published results of tests that Golunov has taken to prove his innocence. He said the tests indicated that it is unlikely he regularly handles drugs, as police have suggested.

Ivan Golunov, here sitting in a cage in a Moscow court room, faces 20 years in prison. Credit: AP

Yevgeny Bryun of the Russian health ministry said on state television on Sunday that lab tests of Golunov's urine did not find any traces of drugs. The circumstances of the journalist's arrest have alarmed media circles. In an apparent attempt to portray Golunov as a professional drug dealer, police on Friday released several photos, reportedly from Golunov's home, of what appeared to be a drugs lab before they retracted the statement, saying that the pictures were taken elsewhere. Golunov rose to prominence with his investigations into corruption at the Moscow City Hall, the crime-ridden funeral industry and the murky food markets.

Ivan Golunov's arrest has alarmed the media community, with this supporter holding a sign that reads 'We demand to free Ivan Golunov'. Credit: AP