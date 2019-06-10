Nurse re-arrested by police investigating baby deaths at hospital

Lucy Letby was re-arrested having been on police bail since last summer. Credit: PA

A nurse has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murders of eight babies at a hospital neo-natal unit. Lucy Letby, 28, was initially arrested last July on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of six other infants as part of a police inquiry into the deaths of 17 babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital. It is understood she was re-arrested on Monday based on further evidence that has been gathered by Cheshire Police. Letby has also been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of three more babies.

Police carried out a search of Lucy Letby's home in Chester last summer. Credit: PA

Detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital in May 2017, initially looking at the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016. The probe has since widened and police are currently investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016. Letby, originally from Hereford, has been on bail since last July after her home in Chester was extensively searched by police. In a 2013 interview with the Chester and District Standard newspaper, the nurse said she cared for babies requiring various levels of support. She had worked at the unit as a student nurse during three years of training before qualifying as a children's nurse at the University of Chester in 2011. She said she started working at the unit after graduating. On Monday, Cheshire Police said a female healthcare professional arrested last July is in custody helping officers with their inquiries.

Letby worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: PA