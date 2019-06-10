PM ‘got it wrong’ on NI legacy cases, says police chief

A police chief who is investigating the Army’s top ranking IRA agent told the Prime Minister she “got it wrong” on legacy cases in Northern Ireland. Outgoing Bedfordshire Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he wrote to Theresa May after she told the Commons last year that only people in the security forces were being subjected to historic Troubles investigations. Mr Boutcher, who is leading the probe into Stakeknife, made the comments in a UTV special programme on the legacy of the conflict being aired on Monday night. “The Prime Minister got it wrong and I wrote to her to correct her,” he said. In the programme, Northern Ireland’s top judge and prosecutor also raise concerns about another contentious political intervention – when Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley told MPs that killings carried out by the security forces were not crimes.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is heading up the investigation into IRA agent Stakeknife Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said Mrs Bradley’s remarks – for which she later apologised – were “unhelpful” and there would be a “price to pay” for them. Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said he had to meet the Bloody Sunday families to offer them reassurances after Mrs Bradley’s comments. Mr Boutcher, who unsuccessfully applied to become Northern Ireland’s next police chief, is leading the Operation Kenova investigation into Stakeknife, a high-ranking mole who reputedly ran the IRA “nutting squad”, which interrogated and murdered suspected informers. In 2003, Stakeknife was widely named as west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, but he has always strongly denied it, and rejects claims that he was an IRA informer.

Sir Declan Morgan, the Lord Chief Justice, said legacy was put in a box marked “too difficult” in 1998 Credit: Paul Faith/PA

Mr Boutcher told UTV’s Lasting Legacy programme that Mrs May’s remarks had raised questions for relatives of Stakeknife’s alleged victims. “I have a trust with the families, if the families see those sorts of comments from our Prime Minister there is obviously going to be a dilemma as to who they believe,” he said. “So I wrote to the Prime Minister who I had already spoken to about Operation Kenova and made it very clear we are investigating the IRA and any wrongdoing by the security forces. So I wrote to her to remind her of that and put the record straight and I informed the families to reassure them that I was doing what I said I was going to do.” He said Mrs May’s office wrote back to him but he declined to outline details of the reply.

Stephen Herron, Northern Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions, had to offer reassurances to the Bloody Sunday families after Karen Bradley’s remarks on legacy Credit: Liam McBurney/PA