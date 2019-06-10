Heavy downpours lash south-east England as forecasters warn worse to come

Forecasters are warning of heavier and more persistent rain to come. Credit: PA

Severe downpours have hit the UK, but the worst is yet to come, forecasters have warned. The south-east endured the heaviest rain overnight, with 15mm falling in just 12 hours in Sellindge, Kent, the Met Office said. But forecasters have warned that heavier and more persistent rain is likely to hit southern and eastern England on Monday afternoon. Summer is a distant memory, as the Met Office has issued four yellow weather warnings for rain up until Thursday, saying that affected areas could see local flooding and disruption to transport.

The first is in place from 4am on Monday until the end of the day and covers an area from the Humber all the way down to the south coast, and from the East Midlands to Portsmouth. Forecaster Steven Keates said the northern Home Counties, East Midlands, Lincolnshire and Humber could see some of the heaviest and most persistent rain. He added: "The rain started to push in overnight as expected but nothing particularly heavy so far. "The heaviest and most persistent rain is still to come.

The Met Office yellow warnings for Monday (left) and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (right). Credit: Met Office

"Probably later this afternoon into this evening and tonight we could see some of the heaviest rain. "It is going to be more the persistence of the rain in some places and the intensity for others. "Eastern and southern England in particular are likely to be seeing long and persistent bad weather. "Some places could see a month's worth of rain in two or three days, and we could see some flooding issues."

The Environment Agency has one flood alert on the River Ravensbourne in London covering the boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon. It said there was a risk of flooding for low-lying land, gardens and roads that are close to the river between 7am and 6pm. The EA added: "We are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond if required. "Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

