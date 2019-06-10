Tax cuts, climate change, Brexit and drugs dominate Tory leadership race

The leadership hopefuls have to get support from eight colleagues. Credit: PA

The Tory leadership race will get serious as a crowded field of candidates outline their key campaign messages ahead of a Monday deadline to win enough support to continue in the race. Big beasts such as Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab will be making announcements on their plans to try to convince enough Conservative MPs to back their candidacy. Mr Johnson used his column in The Telegraph to pledge a tax cut for about 3 million people earning £50,000. If elected leader - and therefore prime minister - he said he would use cash set aside to pay Europe for a no-deal Brexit to finance a move to up the 40% tax threshold to £80,000.

Boris Johnson has eyes on the Cabinet chair vacated by Theresa May. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Mr Gove will attempt to draw a line under his cocaine-taking revelations and try to present himself as a "serious" alternative to frontrunner Mr Johnson. At his official launch, Mr Gove, the environment secretary, will say: "I have led from the front undaunted by criticism and resolute in the need to solve complex issues because that is what our country needs." In a message to Tory MPs, he will add: "We need a leader who is ready to lead from day one. "A leader ready to be prime minister from day one. "A leader ready to face the scrutiny of the studio lights."

Leadership hopefuls have until 5pm on Monday to secure the official backing of at least eight other Tory MPs to enter the race. Previously, runners had only to get two others to back them - but the rules were changed last week as there were concerns there could be as many as 15 to 20 hopefuls entering the race. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has earned the support of Cabinet colleague Amber Rudd, the work and pensions secretary. Mr Hunt will use his launch event to stress his credentials as a statesman who can handle the complexities of Brexit. "We are facing a constitutional crisis. Our new prime minister will preside over a hung Parliament," Mr Hunt will say. "This extremely serious moment calls for an experienced, serious leader. We need the art of tough negotiation, not the art of empty rhetoric."

Jeremy Hunt has got the backing of Amber Rudd. Credit: PA

The leadership race was triggered on Friday when Theresa May handed in her resignation letter to the backbench 1922 Committee. While she steps down as party leader, Mrs May will continue as prime minister until the new Conservative leader is chosen through a ballot of party members, likely before the summer recess in a few weeks' time.

The race for Tory leader will be a little clearer by the end of Monday. Credit: ITV News

Other hopefuls making a big push for support on Monday will include Dominc Raab, the former Brexit secretary, and Matt Hancock, the health secretary. Mr Raab, who quit his Cabinet post under Mrs May saying he could not support her deal to take the UK out of Europe, is to pitch a campaign focusing on climate change and energy. In his speech, he will say: "We've got to look to the future. We've got to leave the environment in a better state than we found it. Mr Hancock, meanwhile, will argue the country needs "a leader not just for the next six weeks or six months, but the next six years and more", and will set out his vision to make the next decade "the soaring twenties".

Esther McVey is one of two women to be planning to run. Credit: PA