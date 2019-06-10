Three confirms UK 5G network to launch in August

Mobile network Three has confirmed it will launch its 5G network in August and plans to reach 25 UK towns and cities before the end of 2019.

The network operator said it is investing £2 billion in its infrastructure to support the new network.

5G technology is the next generation of mobile network and is expected to offer internet speeds several times that of current generation 4G.

The company has suggested its own 5G network will be the fastest in the UK, claiming peak speeds could be more than twice as fast as its rivals.