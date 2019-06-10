- ITV Report
Tory leadership race timetable: How will the contest work?
Theresa May stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday, paving the way for the Tory leadership contest.
Mrs May will stay on as prime minister and acting party leader until her replacement is chosen.
The fiercely competitive race to Number 10 has already seen a number of candidates drop by the wayside, as new rules mean contenders must have the backing of eight MPs.
Boris Johnson is the current frontrunner and cabinet ministers Amber Rudd and Penny Mordaunt have backed Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Environment Secretary Michael Gove is trying to keep his leadership bid on track, after admitting he took cocaine when he was younger, while Dominic Raab has launched his leadership campaign with a climate change pitch.
The candidates who all secured eight nominations, meaning they have progressed through to the next round are:
- Boris Johnson
- Jeremy Hunt
- Michael Gove
- Dominic Raab
- Esther McVey
- Matt Hancock
- Sajid Javid
- Rory Stewart
- Andrea Leadsom
- Mark Harper
So, what happens next and when will we know who the new prime minister is?
- Tory leadership contest timeline
Tuesday June 11 and Wednesday June 12
The 1922 Committee will host leadership hustings, where the shortlisted candidates aim to win the support of Conservative MPs.
The hustings take place over two days behind closed doors and MPs will be able to ask the candidates questions.
Thursday June 13
A key date in the leadership contest, as the first ballot takes place and MPs will vote for the candidate they want as the next Tory leader.
The secret ballot takes place between 10am and 12pm and the contenders will be whittled down.
Any candidate who receives less than 16 votes (5% of Conservative MPs) will be eliminated from the contest.
1922 Committee’s co-chairmen, Dame Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker will announce the candidates will have received the backing of 17 MPs and above at around 1pm.
Monday June 17
A second round of hustings will take place, again organised by the 1922 Committee.
Tuesday June 18
Voting intensifies, with a series of ballots taking place to eliminate candidates.
The second ballot takes place between 3pm and 5pm and a result is likely to be announced at 6pm.
Candidates will need the backing of 10% of Conservative MPs - more than 32 MPs - to progress to the next round.
A BBC debate will take place in the evening, as candidates go head-to-head in a televised debate.
Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 20
The pool of candidates will be reduced significantly as more ballots take place on June 19 and 20.
The contender who comes last is eliminated until just two candidates remain on the ballot paper.
If more ballots are needed to whittle the candidates down further, these will take place on Thursday evening or Friday.
Saturday June 22
The final pair of candidates will take part in hustings in front of Conservative Party members.
Members will spend a month deciding on who they want to lead the party and be the next Prime Minister.
The party's 150,000 members will vote by a postal ballot - the final ballot - and the result will be announced in July.
Monday July 22
The result of the membership ballot will be announced the week commencing July 22.
The new Tory leader and the country's new Prime Minister should be in place before the summer parliamentary recess.
Theresa May will visit the Queen to tender her resignation and her successor is expected to be called to Buckingham Palace to form a government.