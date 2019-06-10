Tory leadership race timetable: How will the contest work?

The Tory leadership candidates who are hoping to become the next Prime Minister. Credit: PA

Theresa May stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday, paving the way for the Tory leadership contest. Mrs May will stay on as prime minister and acting party leader until her replacement is chosen.

Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt are three candidates hoping to become the next Tory leader. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson

Jeremy Hunt

Michael Gove

Dominic Raab

Esther McVey

Matt Hancock

Sajid Javid

Rory Stewart

Andrea Leadsom

Mark Harper

So, what happens next and when will we know who the new prime minister is?

Rory Stewart is one of the Tory candidates who has put their name forward in the race. Credit: PA

Tory leadership contest timeline

Timetable of the Tory leadership contest. Credit: PA

Tuesday June 11 and Wednesday June 12 The 1922 Committee will host leadership hustings, where the shortlisted candidates aim to win the support of Conservative MPs. The hustings take place over two days behind closed doors and MPs will be able to ask the candidates questions. Thursday June 13 A key date in the leadership contest, as the first ballot takes place and MPs will vote for the candidate they want as the next Tory leader. The secret ballot takes place between 10am and 12pm and the contenders will be whittled down. Any candidate who receives less than 16 votes (5% of Conservative MPs) will be eliminated from the contest. 1922 Committee’s co-chairmen, Dame Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker will announce the candidates will have received the backing of 17 MPs and above at around 1pm.

Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey. Credit: PA

Monday June 17 A second round of hustings will take place, again organised by the 1922 Committee. Tuesday June 18 Voting intensifies, with a series of ballots taking place to eliminate candidates. The second ballot takes place between 3pm and 5pm and a result is likely to be announced at 6pm. Candidates will need the backing of 10% of Conservative MPs - more than 32 MPs - to progress to the next round. A BBC debate will take place in the evening, as candidates go head-to-head in a televised debate. Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 20 The pool of candidates will be reduced significantly as more ballots take place on June 19 and 20. The contender who comes last is eliminated until just two candidates remain on the ballot paper. If more ballots are needed to whittle the candidates down further, these will take place on Thursday evening or Friday.

Matt Hancock launches his Tory leadership campaign. Credit: PA