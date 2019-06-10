BBC confirms plans to scrap universal free TV licences for over-75s

TV licence fees had been under review by the BBC. Credit: PA

The BBC has confirmed free TV licence fees for over-75s are to be means tested. This means households without someone who receives Pension Credit from June 2020 will now have to pay for the licence. Around 3.7 million households which previously received a free licence will now have to pay for one. BBC director-general Tony Hall said the move was “not an easy decision”.

It is thought 1.5 million households will be eligible for the free licence under the new scheme, which will cost the BBC around £250 million by 2021/22 depending on the take-up. Licence fees were being reviewed by the BBC, with the full cost of concession due to be passed to the corporation from government in June 2020. Facing financial pressures and attempting to streamline, the BBC has said previously that shouldering the burden of free licences would “fundamentally change” the broadcaster. The threat of scrapping the free licence drew criticism from campaigners who stressed its importance for the elderly. Lord Hall has announced that licence fees will now be linked to Pension Credit and will be means-tested.

"This has not been an easy decision,” he said. “Whilst we know that pensioner incomes have improved since 2000, we also know that for some the TV licence is a lot of money. "I believe we have reached the fairest judgment after weighing up all the different arguments. "It would not be right simply to abolish all free licences. "Equally, it would not be right to maintain it in perpetuity given the very profound impact that would have on many BBC services. "This decision is fairest for the poorest pensioners. Around 1.5 million households could get free TV licences if someone is over 75 and receives Pension Credit. It protects those most in need. "And importantly, it is not the BBC making that judgment about poverty; it is the Government who sets and controls that measure. "It is fairest for all audiences - of all generations, old and young - who we know value the BBC and the programmes and services we provide. It means these services can continue."

