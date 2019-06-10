UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain and strong winds continue for many through Tuesday

Tonight: Heavy rain will persist over much of England and Wales overnight. Heavy and thundery showers slowly dying out across southeast England leaving some low cloud and fog. Becoming windy in parts of the east. Drier and cooler in the north.

Tuesday: Rain, heavy at times, and strong winds continuing across much of England and Wales. Brighter with some thundery showers developing in south and east. Drier across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Unsettled throughout. Heavy rain or showers could give localised flooding in places, particularly across eastern England. Winds often strong, making it feel cool. Driest and brightest across northwestern areas.