Xbox confirms new Project Scarlett console will launch in 2020

Microsoft has confirmed its next Xbox console will launch at the end of next year, claiming it is the “most powerful and highest-performing console” the company has ever made. The video games giant revealed the new device, currently known as Project Scarlett, will be released alongside a new game from its popular Halo franchise. The firm’s new streaming service – Project xCloud – will also begin to launch in October, starting with a preview which will allow players to stream games from an Xbox One console to a mobile device, enabling them to play on the move.

Xbox’s announcements came during an event in Los Angeles, ahead of the opening of E3, the video games convention, on Tuesday. Speaking on stage, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Project Scarlett and Project xCloud were the “foundation of our future in console and the formation of our future in cloud”. Mr Spencer added that the new console would be four times more powerful than the current generation Xbox One X. The company also revealed Halo Infinite, a new game from the first-person shooter series, would be the first launch title for Project Scarlett.

Rival console maker Sony is also reportedly preparing to announce its next PlayStation console but the company is not exhibiting at E3 this year. Microsoft also used the event to preview dozens of upcoming games, with Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves making an appearance on stage to discuss futuristic first-person action game Cyberpunk 2077, in which he will star and which is due to launch in April 2020.

