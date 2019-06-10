'You show the elders respect': Cement lorry driver stops vehicle in middle of the road to help elderly lady cross

It was a heart-warming act of kindness from a man raised by his parents to ''show the elders respect''.

Witnessing an old woman's anxiety as she struggled to move the wheels of her trolley off the curb and make her way across a road, Malino Wilson came to her rescue.

He did not think twice about stopping his cement mixer in the middle of a busy road, leaping out of his cab and picking up her shopper.

Mr Wilson then walked beside the frail lady until she safely reached the other side of the road.

Unknown to Mr Wilson, his thoughtful gesture was being filmed by another lorry driver, Dave Woollaston, who was driving through Birmingham at the same time.

He posted the clip online and it has since been shared and viewed thousands of times and seen Mr Wilson praised for his selfless gesture.