Arcadia on the edge as the landlord rebellion continues

A number of Arcadia's landlords have refused to back Sir Philip's CVA. Credit: PA

Unless Sir Philip Green changes his offer to landlords, the shopping centre operator, Intu properties, is planning to vote against the Arcadia restructuring plan on Wednesday. Intu holds 35 Arcadia leases, more than any other landlord. It has the biggest single voting block - understood to be around 15% - but cannot bring down the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposal alone. Sir Philip Green needs 75% of creditors to support his rescue plan.

The flagship Topshop store on Oxford Street, London Credit: PA

If 25% of creditors vote against the CVA then it is highly likely that Acadia will collapse into administration. "We’re not giving space away on the cheap," a source close to Intu tells me.

The group is being asked to swallow a rent reduction of 40% on its Arcadia units. The company is aware that if it accepts such a discount there will be a stampede of other retailers demanding similar terms.

Manchester Arndale Centre, owned by Intu. Credit: PA