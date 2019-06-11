Brexit is poisoning the leadership contest, just as it poisoned May’s government

Boris Johnson and Rory Stewart have differing views on the direction of Brexit. Credit: PA

Brexit is both the cause of the Tory leadership contest - it was too much for Theresa May - and is the toxin that threatens to destroy the contest to replace her and her party. The reason is that even if the new prime minister were to take the UK out of the EU - which can by no means be taken for granted - there is unlikely to be a Brexit dividend for him or her or the Conservative Party. Because for most Tories or their potential supporters, Brexit is no more and no less than the duty that voters set the government in that 2016 referendum.

So far the defining characteristic of this government is its failure to fulfill that duty. If it ever were to actually do what it was instructed to do, gratitude from voters is less likely to be its reward than a mumbled “you took your time”. As Sajid Javid the home secretary pointed out yesterday, Winston Churchill’s prize for winning the Second World War was to be sent to the backbenches: the British thanked him for his service but were more excited by Labour’s plans to build a land fit for heroes. So the candidates face an impossible challenge: as an absolute minimum they have to inspire confidence they can deliver Brexit, because - as Jeremy Hunt says - the Tories will be annihilated if they flunk that. But they cannot be confident of winning the next election unless they have a few ideas to fix what’s wrong with the UK - especially when most of the flaws (a housing crisis, work that doesn’t properly reward and stagnating incomes for millions, jobs being destroyed by robots, care for the elderly melting down, air that is poisoning us, a UK whose constituent countries are pulling apart, a political culture being poisoned by hate, to name just a few) have little or nothing to do with membership of the EU. Here is the Tories’ tragedy: the appalling challenge of inspiring confidence that Brexit can be done is crowding out all other important thinking - just as it wrecked Theresa May’s hopes of building a non-Brexit legacy.

Jeremy Hunt warned the Conservative Party faces annihilation if they do not deliver Brexit. Credit: PA