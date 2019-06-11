Children as young as two using social media, research suggests

Children as young as two are accessing social media, service practitioners from across the country have suggested – leading to fears that more young people are becoming addicted. More than 60% of professionals who have dealt with vulnerable children in the past six months indicated that they were worried about under-fives using social networks, not only because of exposure to inappropriate content but also how it may affect their communication skills. According to a report by Barnardo’s, which gathered insight from 80 practitioners across more than 30 services in the UK, experiences that could have an impact on young people’s mental health and well-being peak between the ages of 11 and 15. Half said children between five and 10 they had dealt with has been exposed to unsuitable or harmful content, rising to 78% among 11 to 15-year-olds.

Almost eight in 10 practitioners said children they work with have experienced cyberbullying Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The same age group reported prominent incidents of cyberbullying (80%), sharing of personal content (87%), online grooming (78%) and family tensions due to social media use (78%) in the last six months. Concerns come after the Government published a White Paper on online harms, proposing strict new rules be introduced that require firms to take responsibility for their users and their safety, as well as the content that appears on their services. Child sexual abuse and exploitation, harassment, cyberstalking, and hate crime are among a list of areas the Government wants to be legally overseen by an independent regulator, after deciding that social networks and web giants can no longer be relied on to self-regulate. As the Conservative party looks for a new leader, the children’s charity has warned the country’s next prime minister not to lose sight of protecting the most vulnerable in society.

Barnardo’s has warned the country’s next prime minister not to lose sight of protecting the most vulnerable in society Credit: Peter Byrne/PA