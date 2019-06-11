Children with speech and language problems ‘face postcode lottery’

Vulnerable children with speech and language problems face a postcode lottery of care, the Children’s Commissioner for England has warned. Anne Longfield said a lack of joined-up services and overall responsibility meant children could fall through the gaps, wait months to be seen or may not be seen at all. She pointed to an “enormous variation” in how much is spent per child according to where they live.

In 2018/19, the top 25% of areas spent £16.35 or more per child on speech and language therapy, compared to 58p or less per child in the bottom 25% of areas. In her report, she said: “Additionally, while overall spending has increased (albeit by only 2% per child), it has fallen in many areas. “More than half of areas experienced a real terms decline in spending per child.”

Figures show that 11% of two-year-olds are below the expected level of communication, while 18% of five-year olds – equating to 114,822 children – are also not reaching their expected level. Overall, 193,971 primary school children – about 4% of the total – are on the special educational needs register for speech, language and communication needs, although the true level of need is thought to be higher. The problem is also worse among youngsters from deprived backgrounds, with 23% of five-year-olds eligible for free school meals not meeting expected levels, compared to 13% of those not having free meals. Research shows that children with poor vocabulary skills are twice as likely to be unemployed when they grow up, while more than 60% of children in Young Offender Institutions have communication difficulties. In her new report, Ms Longfield found that no single body exists that can be held to account for spending on children’s speech and language services. Research by her office found that councils and clinical commissioning groups reported spending about £166 million in 2018/19, or £10.12 per child, but with huge regional variations.

