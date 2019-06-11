Commons Brexit battle looms as Johnson lays out stall for Number 10

A bitter Commons battle over attempts to block a no-deal Brexit will erupt on Wednesday, while front runner for the Tory crown Boris Johnson unveils his leadership agenda. The Labour-led bid to use opposition time to try and give control of the Commons agenda to MPs on June 25 in order to stop the UK exiting the EU without a deal in the autumn has caused fury among Tory Eurosceptics. Prominent Breexiter Sir Bill Cash strongly attacked supporters of the move who include Tory former minister Sir Oliver Letwin, plus the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens.

Sir Bill told the Press Association: “They are causing a breakdown of our democracy.” With the Labour-led motion only needing a relatively small number of Tory MPs to support it for success, Sir Bill, who supports Mr Johnson, was scathing about the involvement of Sir Oliver, a Michael Gove backer in the leadership race. Sir Bill said: “He has put his name to an opposition day motion with Marxist Jeremy Corbyn.” Mr Johnson will set out his agenda if he took over Downing Street after being criticised by some opponents for giving rare interviews and not committing to leadership hustings since Prime Minister Theresa May set a timetable for her departure. The former foreign secretary is expected to use his leadership launch to again insist Britain must quit the EU by October 31. Mr Johnson is expected to warn Tories: “We simply will not get a result if we give the slightest hint that we want to go on kicking the can down the road with yet more delay. “Delay means defeat. Delay means Corbyn. Kick the can and we kick the bucket.”

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA