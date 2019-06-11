Eurostar increases Amsterdam services

Eurostar is increasing the frequency of its London to Amsterdam services from Tuesday.

The cross-Channel rail operator is adding a third direct daily train to its timetable.

More than 300,000 passengers have travelled on the new route from London to Rotterdam and the Dutch capital since it was launched in April 2018.

Eurostar marked the expansion of services by commissioning a gown made entirely of sunflowers, in celebration of the Van Gogh And The Sunflowers exhibition which opens later this month at the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam.