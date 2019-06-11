Food regulation showing signs of strain amid funding cuts, says report

Regulation to ensure food safety is showing “signs of strain” as local authorities cut staff and delay checks, a spending watchdog has found. Despite the potential for “catastrophic consequences” from safety failures, spending on food hygiene by local authorities fell by an estimated 19% between 2012-13 and 2017-18 because of funding pressures, the National Audit Office (NAO) said. Cuts to food hygiene and standards staff had led to some local authorities failing to meet their legal responsibilities to ensure businesses comply with the law, the report said.

Less than half the food standards checks due between 2012 and 2018 to ensure products were as described took place over this period. Nevertheless, most food businesses were meeting hygiene requirements, and levels of major food-borne illnesses had been broadly stable. The NAO said consumers needed better information about the food they eat, with only 52% of food businesses in England displaying hygiene ratings in their premises.

The public also remained unclear about the information outlets should provide on allergens in their products. Around one million people in the UK suffer an illness from food each year, potentially costing £1 billion in loss of earnings, hospital admissions and the impact on individual well-being. The 1990s bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) crisis cost the UK an estimated £3.7 billion. Pressure on the regulatory system came amid increased challenges as the UK moves towards new trading relationships as it leaves the EU, the NAO found. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) told the watchdog it was struggling to progress its reforms because of the impact of Brexit on the parliamentary timetable – of particular concern because new trading patterns could increase the risk of food safety incidents. The FSA spent £6.2 million of its budget on Brexit preparations and received £15 million of additional funding, and had built its capacity to deal with food incidents if the UK loses access to EU systems and networks. But the NAO said it had not seen evidence of joined-up strategic thinking within government about the level of funding needed for a sustainable system to protect UK consumers from future food risks, and how much local authorities and businesses should contribute.