Giant hailstones hit southern Germany as storms continue

Several people, including a seven-year-old boy, were injured in a hailstorm in southern Germany, Bavaria police confirmed.

Footage of the hailstones plummeting a lake on Monday had been shared by a passenger on a boat in Ammersee near Munich.

Houses were also flooded due to heavy rain and damaged by hail, which meteorologists described as being 5cm in size.

Some witnesses reported hail the size of tennis balls (over 6.5cm) pounding cars on a road in Bavaria, smashing car windows and side mirrors.