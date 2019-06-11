Grenfell survivors and relatives sue three firms in the US they hold responsible for deadly blaze

Survivors and relatives of those killed in the Grenfell Tower fire are suing three companies they claim are accountable for the deadly blaze.

Lawyers representing 200 people revealed a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in the United States on Tuesday.

Families involved in the case said it was a chance to ''see justice for all at Grenfell.

"Corporations must be held to account for each and every person who died or was injured.''

The companies named on the 143-count wrongful death and products liability complaint are Arconic, Celotex and Whirlpool, all of which have headquarters in the US.

The legal action has been described as "one of the largest product liability cases in history".

Arconic supplied cladding on the outside of the tower block, Celotex provided insulation used in the cladding system and Whirlpool produced the fridge freezer where the fire is believed to have started.

Lawyers for two US law firms said they have requested a jury trial in Philadelphia, seeking “undetermined compensation, including punitive damages, on behalf of the 247 plaintiffs”.

News of the legal action comes as Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the west London tower block fire which killed 72 people.