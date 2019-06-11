Harrowing tales of migrants desperate to reach Europe from Libya

"We almost died," recounts one Nigeria-born woman, trapped in a Libyan migrant camp after a failed attempt to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

The north African nation is effectively a failed state, the product of a brutal civil war between rival factions - with so-called Islamic State taking a role in the conflict.

But it's also a stopping point for people hoping for a better life in prosperous Europe.

Thousands of people call the camp home.

The conditions at the camp have been condemned - as have the Libyan forces in charge of it.

In video seen by ITV News, a guard can be seen in a violent altercation with one of the people living at the camp.

He leaves the room, only to return armed with a weapon - and proceeds to make threatening gestures at the migrant.