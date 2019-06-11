Actor Michael Douglas records Hollywood-style promo video to help sell his £26m Mallorca mansion

The stunning property on the northern coast of Mallorca is on the market for €28.9 million. Credit: Engel & Völkers Westcoast/ YouTube

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas has recorded a promotional film in an attempt to sell his Mallorca mansion, which has been on the market for five years. His s'Estaca estate on the northern coast of Mallorca has an asking price of €28.9 million (£26m), slightly more than half the original asking price of €55m from 2014. Despite the cut-price, the 200-acre mansion has failed to generate interest, which has prompted the Oscar winner to produce a promotional voice-over film which gives prospective buyers a glimpse of the property.

In the voice-over, Michael Douglas gives viewers an insight into the history of the property and what it has to offer. As viewers are treated to helicopter-shots of the property, Mr Douglas says: “In the mid-19th century, Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg bought a large piece of land on the northwest coast of the island of Mallorca, and began to create a magical retreat."

Mr Douglas has been married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones since November 2000. Credit: AP

He adds: "He had fallen in love with Mallorca, so different in every way to the formality of the royal court Vienna." Mr Douglas explained that he himself "fell under its spell and bought the property" in 1990, when he bought the property with his now ex-wife Diandra Luker for an alleged $3.5 million.

Mr Douglas bought the property with his former partner Credit: Engel & Völkers Westcoast/ YouTube

Mr Douglas, who has been married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones since November 2000, agreed to split the estate, along with its two cottages and five apartments, spa, gym and private harbour with his former partner Diandra Luker. The sprawling estate also has its own award-winning vineyard, wine cellar and 10 bedrooms.

The video was posted online by the upmarket real-estate firm Engel & Völkers and has now been viewed more than 130,000 times. Credit: Engel & Völkers Westcoast/ YouTube

Ms Luker is said to still use the property, but Mr Douglas has utilised his asset far less. Explaining how he has spent 30 years "completely modernising and redecorating" the estate, he says that his life "has taken a new course, and now it is time for me to let someone else enjoy the privilege and the adventure of s’Estaca".

The lavish property has been described as 'absolutely beautiful' by fans. Credit: Engel & Völkers Westcoast/ YouTube