Kilmarnock chosen for local economy pilot by Barclays

Kilmarnock has been chosen by Barclays as the first Scottish town in its local economy pilot.

The bank will launch its new economic growth initiative in the Ayrshire town, joining forces with local leaders through a study over a three-year period.

It aims to identify how to boost the local economy and help business growth in the area.

The pilot in Scotland follows the first study of its kind by Barclays in Bury, Greater Manchester.

As part of the project, all secondary schools in Kilmarnock will have access to the bank’s LifeSkills programme to help people prepare for the world of work.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley will launch the programme at a LifeSkills session in a local school on Tuesday.