Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven to get another courtroom airing

Rock anthem Stairway to Heaven is to get another airing - this time likely in a packed courtroom.

The 1971 Led Zeppelin classic has been at the centre of a copyright wrangle for several years.

It's claimed the opening riff was stolen by Led Zep icons, lead singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page, from an instrumental song called Taurus, written by little-known artiste Randy Woolfe for his band Spirit.

Now a San Francisco court has ruled an earlier trial should have heard the two songs rather than a jury make a ruling based on the musical score or sheet music showing chords and scale.