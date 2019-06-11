London pub hosts nude sing-along in protest against decision not to extend lease

Drinkers gathered for what has been described as London’s first nudist pub sing-along at the Coach and Horses pub in Soho on Monday evening.

The event, a twist on the pub’s regular pub sing-alongs, was a protest against Fuller’s Brewery, which has made the decision not to renew the pub’s lease.

Led by pianist Luke Meredith, the crowd sang to Bare Necessities and I Did It My Way, among other well-known songs.