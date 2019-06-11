Conservative leadership hopefuls Leadsom and Harper clash on Brexit deadline

Andrea Leadsom and Mark Harper have offered differing Brexit plans. Credit: PA

Conservative leadership hopefuls Andrea Leadsom and Mark Harper outlined their differing Brexit pitches as the race to become the next prime minister heats up. During her leadership launch in Westminster on Tuesday morning, former Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, who resigned over Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations, said leaving the EU by October 31 was a must and a "hard, red line". Yet outsider Mr Harper, who served as chief whip under former prime minister David Cameron, said it may not feasible for the UK to secure a deal by October 31.

Speaking at his own leadership launch event, Mr Harper refused to rule out extending the EU deadline of October. The self-described "underdog" said he was the only candidate who had a "credible, deliverable plan". He said: "One thing I'm not promising, as much as I'd like, is that we will leave deal or no-deal come October 31. "Why? It's because I'm being straight with you and it just isn't possible. "As a chief whip who has had to operate when the numbers were tight, I know how Parliament works and I know how to count."

Meanwhile, Mrs Leadsom refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit, saying it would be the "legal default position" by October 31 if no deal between London and Brussels was agreed. The Brexiteer, who voted to leave in the 2016 referendum, said: "Outside the EU our United Kingdom has an extraordinary future - one that will build on a thriving economy to promote social justice, not only at home but right around the world." She continued: "Our country needs a leader who will be decisive, who will get things done, but will also be compassionate.

"Someone who will stand up for democracy, equality and fairness - giving every single one of our citizens the chance to fulfil their own aspirations." Mrs Leadsom said: "Over the past three years politics has failed dismally - it has failed to deliver on the biggest democratic decision in our history. "Fulfilling that democratic decision is urgent and vital, it cannot and will not be put off any longer. "Leaving the EU on October 31 is for me a hard, red line."

Andrea Leadsom has launched her campaign to become leader of the Conservatives Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Ms Leadsom gave a break-down of what her plans would be in negotiating with Brussels, should she become leader. She said securing a "temporary free trade agreement" with Ireland would be needed to ensure there was no resurrection of a hard border. Introducing new legislation on rights for EU citizens, agreeing a security relationship, air traffic agreements and a deal for Gibraltar would all be priorities for Leadsom.

