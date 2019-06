Nicola Sturgeon to state case for EU membership on Brussels visit

She will also hold meetings with EU President Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

The First Minister will address these issues in a speech at the European Policy Centre in the Belgian capital on Tuesday.

Nicola Sturgeon will voice the Scottish Government’s support for continued membership of the European Union on a visit to Brussels.

Her visit comes just weeks after the European elections – where the SNP increased its share of the vote and won three of the six spots for Scottish MEPs.

Ms Sturgeon said: “People living in Scotland have shown once again that they comprehensively reject Brexit and want to remain as a European nation.

“Membership of the EU not only has huge economic benefits for Scotland, but is the basis of the core values we share around democracy, equality, co-operation and human rights.

“My engagements in Brussels are an opportunity to outline the Scottish Government’s support for those values and how they contribute to a better Scotland, Europe and wider world.

“On issues such as climate change and tackling inequality we can all work together to ensure the wellbeing of our citizens, as well as the wealth of member states.”

The First Minister also will officially launch the Made in Scotland Festival in Brussels on Tuesday.

The festival, which is funded through the Expo Fund and delivered by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, will present six dance, theatre and music performances at venues in Brussels between June 11 – 14.