Oxfam 'mismanaged' sexual abuse claims in wake of Haiti earthquake, Charity Commission concludes

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

There was a "culture of poor behaviour" among Oxfam staff sent to help victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, with serious allegations of wrongdoing including sexual abuse of children which were not fully disclosed, a Charity Commission inquiry has found. Oxfam was found guilty of mismanagement in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that engulfed the charity following the devastating quake. An exhaustive 18-month inquiry by the Charity Commission has concluded that Oxfam was more interested in its reputation than dealing frankly and openly with the issue some of its workers engaged in “sex parties” with prostitutes on the Caribbean island in 2011. While stopping short of accusing the charity of a cover-up, the commission says Oxfam did not investigate properly other reports of serious abuse or report openly to the charity commission, government departments or the Disasters Emergency Committee. The commission has also warned Oxfam has not done enough to ensure the safeguarding of its army of charity workers.

Oxfam aid boxes await delivery to Port au Prince, capital of Haiti. Credit: PA

It identifies “weaknesses to managing safeguarding in its chain of charity shops” - encompassing some 22,000 workers. The lengthy report found the charity failed to heed warnings - including from its own staff - that its culture and response to keeping people safe was inadequate, and that subsequent commitments to improve safeguarding were not backed up by actions. Caroline Thomson, Oxfam GB's chair of trustees, described what happened in Haiti as "shameful" and said the charity was "deeply sorry". The Commission reported:

Oxfam failed to adequately investigate allegations that children as young as 12 or 13 were victims of sexual misconduct against a charity "boss"

It also did not report allegations of child abuse by charity staff in Haiti

And that senior staff implicated in sexual misconduct claims were dealt with more leniently than junior figures

Former Oxfam director Roland van Hauwermeiren. Credit: ITV News

More than 200,000 people died in the earthquake and more than 1.5 million Haitians were left homeless. It's been established, well before the Commission began its inquiry, that senior aid workers, including the then-country director Roland van Hauwermeiren, paid for sex in Haiti in the wake of the quake while the charity was delivering aid. Sex is believed to have taken place in a villa paid for by the charity. Several Oxfam bosses were called to give evidence before MPs over the revelations.

Oxfam chiefs Caroline Thomson, Mark Goldring and Winnie Byanyima gave evidence before MPs. Credit: PA

Charity Commission chief executive Helen Stephenson said: "What went wrong in Haiti did not happen in isolation. "Our inquiry demonstrates that, over a period of years, Oxfam's internal culture tolerated poor behaviour, and at times lost sight of the values it stands for." She said "significant further cultural and systemic change" is required at Oxfam - which has been under the leadership of new chief executive Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah since January - to address the failings and weaknesses. Oxfam's internal investigation, following allegations by a whistleblower in 2011, identified four staff who either did or were suspected of using prostitutes, including on charity residential premises. The charity could not conclude whether minors were involved in some of the incidents, something the regulator said should have been looked into more closely. Separately, two allegations of physical abuse, made by email from a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, were "suspected" not to be genuine by Oxfam at the time. The Charity Commission said that despite there not being evidence to back up the allegations, Oxfam should have tried harder to substantiate the claims at the time.

The cathedral in Port au Prince on Haiti was reduced to rubble. Credit: AP