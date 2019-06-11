Papers call for decorum from Tory contenders – and for Johnson to show himself

Britain’s national newspapers have given their verdicts after some of the candidates in the Tory leadership contest officially launched their campaigns for the top job. The Times offers a lukewarm response to all the contenders who have so far kicked off their bids, declaring that none of them “has what it takes”. Stressing that the country is in desperate need of “great leadership”, the paper remains unconvinced by the credentials of Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Esther McVey or Matt Hancock. “Five more candidates have still to launch their campaigns,” it writes. “The field remains open for that elusive leader.”

The Daily Mail suggests front-runner Boris Johnson is “the one to beat” – but warns he could be in for a rough ride following Monday’s opening exchanges from his rivals. And it criticises the former foreign secretary for adopting a “bunker mentality” and not fighting back against his critics. “Even though he’s the favourite, he can’t just sit back and hope to win by default,” the paper’s leader warns. “He must explain in detail how he would achieve an honourable Brexit, solve the Irish backstop conundrum and, if necessary, drive a no-deal outcome through a Remainer-dominated Parliament.” He cannot do that “hiding behind the sofa”, the paper says, adding: “This paper, our readers, and the party are waiting, Boris. Show us what you’ve got!” The Sun, meanwhile, delivers a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson’s plan to raise the 40% tax threshold from £50,000 to £80,000.

