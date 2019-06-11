Pensioners 'betrayed' by Tories over manifesto pledge on TV licences

Pensioners have been "betrayed" by the Conservatives' manifesto pledge to ensure over 75s do not have to pay for their TV licence, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has said. In an urgent question in the House of Commons, Mr Watson attacked the Conservatives' decision to transfer power from the government to the BBC which allowed the broadcaster to set TV licence fees for pensioners. In his speech, Mr Watson read out the Conservative party manifesto pledge which promised to ensure a number of benefits, included free TV licences for over 75s, would run until the end of this parliament.

Mr Watson said: "A promise, made in 2017 to voters, by the party opposite. And today. 3.7m over 75s find that promise in tatters. They have been betrayed and it's shameful and the government had the breathtaking gall to blame the BBC for this mess. "But passing the buck won't work." He continued: "Public broadcasters should never been responsible for social policy... now its older people paying the price. There are 1.8m over 75s who live completely alone who will lose their TV licence under this announcement."

The secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, Jeremy Wright, defended the decision to give BBC the power to set its own licence fees. Credit: House of Commons

He added: "You can't means test for loneliness, you can't means test for social inclusion." The secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport , Jeremy Wright, said the decision to raise the fees was not one made by the government and he was seeking answers from the public broadcaster following their announcement. Mr Wright added the government had transferred power to the BBC so that by June 2020, the public broadcaster would have the ability to set its own licence fee.

Mr Wright said: "This was a fair deal for the BBC at the time. The BBC director general said it represented a fair deal which provided financial stability. "The BBC is operationally independent so the announcement yesterday is very much their decision." He added: "We are very disappointed that the BBC will not protect free television licences for all viewers aged 75 and over."

Households without someone who receives Pension Credit from June 2020 will now have to pay for the licence. Credit: PA