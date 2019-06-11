Persistent poverty affects one in five UK children – study

Persistent poverty affects one in five children in the UK, according to a new study. While some children only experience poverty for part of their childhood, a fifth live with its effects until at least the age of 14, experts said. A team of researchers, writing online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood, examined data for 10,652 children taking part in the Millennium Cohort Study. All the children were born in the UK between September 2000 and January 2002 and were followed up through six survey waves, when they were aged nine months, three, five, seven, 11 and 14.

Poverty was defined as having less than 60% of average household income. Of the total group, 62.4% of the children were never in poverty, 13.4% were in poverty in early childhood, 5% in late childhood and 19.4% were in poverty from birth until at least age 14. Compared with children who never experienced poverty, those in persistent poverty were at three times greater risk of mental health problems, 1.5 times greater risk of obesity, and were almost twice as likely to suffer a long-standing illness. The team, from the University of Liverpool and University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, noted that in 2016/17, 30% (4.1 million) of all UK children were reported to be living in poverty, up from 27% in 2010/11.

Credit: PA Graphics