Radiohead release 18 hours of hacked music after $150,000 ransom threat

Radiohead is releasing a haul of unheard archive music after the band was hacked and asked to pay a ransom.

Some 18 hours of material was stolen from frontman Thom Yorke's archive from around the time of 1997 album OK Computer, guitarist Jonny Greenwood said on Twitter.

The "only tangentially interesting" music was never intended for public consumption, he added.

In a statement on Twitter, Greenwood said: "We got hacked last week - someone stole Thom's minidisk archive from around the time of OK Computer, and reportedly demanded $150,000 on threat of releasing it."