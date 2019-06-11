Mayflower steam train causes heavy delays by arriving at Waterloo too early

A steam locomotive caused rush hour delays at Britain’s busiest railway station after arriving too early.

Human error by a signaller led to Mayflower being allowed to arrive at London Waterloo ahead of schedule on Tuesday morning, an industry source said.

This caused several hours of disruption for passengers travelling to the station on South Western Railway (SWR) services.

A spokesman for Network Rail, the government-owned company responsible for managing Britain’s rail infrastructure, said: “We apologise to passengers that were delayed this morning travelling into London Waterloo.

"This was caused by the arrival of a chartered steam train which limited capacity at the platforms."