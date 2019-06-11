Triple child killer David McGreavy released from prison after 46 years

David McGreavy, who killed three children before hanging their bodies on a fence, has been released from prison. Credit: PA

A babysitting lodger who killed three children before hanging their bodies on garden railings, because one of them 'would not stop crying', has been released from prison. David McGreavy killed four-year-old Paul Ralph, and his sisters Dawn, two, and Samantha, nine months, in Worcester in 1973. Mother of the children Elsie Urry, who has since moved to Hampshire, said on Tuesday that a support worker had rung to tell her the news that the killer had been released. He was sentenced to life and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison 1973 but was cleared for release in December last year after a parole board found he had "developed self-control" and posed no risk to the public.

Ulsie Urry – then known as Dorothy Ralph – aged 24, with her three children (l-r) Paul, four, nine-month-old Samantha, and Dawn, two. Credit: PA

Telling BBC Hereford & Worcester about the phone call, Ms Urry said: "All she has told me is that he’s been released, he’s got a tag and he’s got to obey by certain rules that they’ve given him. "Other than that, I don’t really know." A Parole Board report from the end of last year said McGreavy had changed "considerably" since the 1973 triple murder. He first became eligible for release in 1993. Conservative MP for Worcester Robin Walker, who has repeatedly written to successive justice ministers and home secretaries objecting to McGreavy’s release, said: “Frankly, I don’t think someone who carried out such crimes should ever be let out.” He added: “It is a great shame. “I understand there are strict curfew and tag conditions and he is banned from Worcester, and the area in Andover where Ms Urry lives.”

A police tent over the spot where the three bodies were found impaled on garden railings. Credit: PA

In crimes which shocked the nation, it emerged that Paul had been strangled, Dawn was found with her throat cut, and Samantha died from a compound fracture to the skull. McGreavy, a family friend and lodger, then impaled their bodies on the spiked garden railings of their terraced family home in Gillam Street, in the Rainbow Hill area of Worcester. He claimed to have killed the children because one of them would not stop crying. McGreavy, then 21, had been babysitting the children while Ms Urry – then known as Dorothy Ralph – went to work in a pub, while her then husband had been out. He was sentenced to life for the murders in 1973. A document from the Parole Board about McGreavy’s case, following a hearing in November 2018, referred to a victim personal statement from the children’s mother. In it she set out “the devastating effect” the deaths had on her “and still do have”.

A police tent hides part of the iron fence where the bodies of three young children were found. Credit: PA