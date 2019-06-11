Two British tourists killed in car crash on Bolivia salt flats

Two British tourists have been killed in a car accident in Bolivia, authorities in the country have said.

Police said 19-year-old Britons Freddie Michael McLennan and George Joseph Atkins and the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Alberto Barco, were killed in the incident.

Traffic police commander Colonel Bernardo Isnado said the vehicle was apparently driving over the speed limit when it flipped over on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat and the main tourist destination in southern Bolivia.

Authorities said four other people were injured in the accident, which happened on Sunday night around 186 miles south of the Bolivian capital of La Paz.