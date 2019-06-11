What can I watch without paying for a TV licence?

On Monday, the BBC announced over-75s will need their licence fees means tested.

What this means is households with nobody receiving Pension Credit, from June 2020, will now have to pay for the licence.

This will affect around 3.7 million households, all of which previously received a free licence but will now have to pay for one.

That’s a little more than £150 per year.

But it is still possible to enjoy your favourite shows and watch catch-up TV without paying for a TV licence, however viewers will need to be careful – it’s not as simple as just avoiding anything broadcast by the BBC.

If you want to continue using BBC iPlayer then you’ll need a licence, but you won’t if you use other catch-up sites under certain conditions.

Confused? Let us break it down for you.