William and Kate and the farmers worried about Brexit in Cumbria

The Cambridges sit in a farm kitchen and listen to farmers speak of the trade. Credit: ITV News

On the hills above Ullswater, you have to be made of stern stuff to earn a living as a sheep farmer. There's the Lake District weather to contend with, the early starts and the annual pressures of the lambing season. And to add to their worries, there’s also Brexit. We found three generations of the Brown family on their farm in Patterdale.

Grandad Chris voted to stay in the EU. His son, Jimmy, voted to leave. Now, however, they both share a concern about the uncertainty the Brexit process has created for them and their fellow farmers. And it was a concern, the upland farmers and shepherds from the Lake District expressed with a future King and Queen today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t here to cut some ribbon or open a new visitor centre - as royals are perhaps best known for - but they came to sit in a farm kitchen and listen to a group of farmers tell them what it’s like working high up in the hills of Cumbria. Adam Day, from The Farmer Network said they were facing a perfect storm in the event of a No Deal Brexit.

He spoke of the value of their animals halving, their European export market drying up and the subsidies from the controversial Common Agricultural Policy drying up and not being replaced. Farmers feel like they’ve been very low down on the list of priorities as politicians have tried - and failed - to find a way to leave the EU. "Brexit is the big worry", said Jimmy Brown, "it’s just the uncertainty."

Kate greeted wellwishers earlier during a walkabout in Keswick town centre during a visit to Cumbria. Credit: PA

Currently, much of his lamb is exported to Germany, Spain and Italy. Jimmy’s dad Chris Brown added: "It’s always been difficult farming in the hills but we’ve always muddled through." Tuesday’s visit to this rural corner of England follows several others where William and Kate have been finding out about life in the UK in 2019. The pair met workers in Dundee facing redundancy when their tyre factory closes down. They went into run down houses in Blackpool where people pay to rent private accommodation in appalling conditions. And the royal couple went to Belfast to meet those trying to heal to decades-old religious and community divisions.

The Duchess of Cambridge met working dogs earlier in Keswick town centre during a visit to Cumbria. Credit: PA