Another day of rain expected across much of the UK

Outbreaks of rain in northern areas will become lighter for a time today.

However, the rain will become heavier again later, as a further band of rain moves northwestwards across East Anglia, the Midlands and northern England.

Turning brighter in southern England through the afternoon but some heavy, thundery downpours may also develop here. It will remain mostly dry with some brighter spells across northern Scotland.

There will be a top temperature today of 17 Celsius (63F).