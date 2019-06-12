Arcadia’s knife-edge vote to decide future of 18,000 jobs

It is understood only those proposals that did not receive enough support at a previous meeting last week will be voted on again.

Arcadia, the company behind Topshop, Wallis, Burton and a raft of other brands, will reconvene a meeting to vote on seven separate company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals.

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire faces a make-or-break vote on its future on Wednesday as it seeks approval for its restructuring plans, deciding the fate of 18,000 employees.

The first CVA meeting was adjourned after it became clear several landlords intended to oppose the plans, which include at least 23 store closures.

A further 25 Miss Selfridge and Evans stores have also been earmarked for closure as part of a restructuring process that is separate to the CVAs.

Sir Philip has since offered a concession to landlords in a bid to sweeten the deal, proposing to impose less severe rent cuts than originally planned.

Under the initial proposals, shop owners were facing rent reductions of between 30% and 70%. This will now be reduced to a range of 25% to 50%.

It remains to be seen whether enough property owners will be convinced to support the process.

Speaking to the Press Association, one landlord said the Arcadia CVA plans are different to previous ones from House of Fraser or Debenhams because the smaller units would be easier to fill with new occupiers.

“There was some sympathy for Debenhams,” he said.

“Whereas here you’ve got a bigger pool of potential tenants. You’ve got more options so it’s easier to vote against it.”

“Not that many people are that emotional about it. There’s no tears for Philip Green.”