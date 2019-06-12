Boris Johnson launches Tory leadership campaign as Sajid Javid prepares to join race

The leadership hopeful's campaign slogan is 'Back Boris'. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has officially launched his leadership campaign after days of staying silent, setting out his vision for a swift exit from the European Union ,with a promise to end the "morass" over Brexit. At his event launch, which began with a promotional video and a speech from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, Mr Johnson said he doesn't "want a no deal outcome" but thinks it is right to "prepare for that outcome". The former foreign secretary insisted that it is essential that Britain finally leaves the EU at the end of October to prevent the mood of "disillusion, even despair" in the country from spreading. Shortly after Mr Johnson began speaking, heckling from the street outside the venue was audible in the room, with cries of "Bollocks to Boris" and "No to Brexit" echoing in the room. Mr Johnson warned failure that to honour the referendum vote risked handing power to Jeremy Corbyn and Labour at the next general election.

Boris Johnson's speech in full:

"After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31," he said. "Delay means defeat. Delay means Corbyn. Kick the can and we kick the bucket." He added: "The best way to avoid a no deal outcome, the best way to avoid a disorderly Brexit of any kind is to make the preparations now that enable us to leave in a managed way. "But above all, if we make preparations now we will carry the conviction, with our friends and partners, that we are indeed able to make such an exit if we really have to." Attendees at the launch were offered "Boris bacon butties" and "Boris eggs Benedict" inside the venue, they were also invited to wear "Back Boris" badges.

Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid are competing in a densely-packed field of 11 candidates.

A surprise leadership rival for Mr Johnson is Rory Stewart, who at his own campaign launch on Tuesday said the ex-Cabinet minister would never get a no-deal exit through Parliament. The International Development Secretary told BBC2's Newsnight: "If I were prime minister it wouldn't happen. "And if we were to end up with Boris as prime minister, and we haven't got a very clear idea from him yet whether he wants to lock the doors of Parliament, or how he's trying to do this, but, if he tried to force no deal through he wouldn't be able to." Meanwhile Sajid Javid, whose official launch event had to be pushed back to make time for a Labour-led Commons bid to block a no deal Brexit, will also make his bid for the leadership. The Home Secretary is expected to say: "I believe now more than ever that this is a moment for a new kind of leadership and a new kind of leader.

Rory Stewart launched his leadership bid inside a circus tent on London's South Bank. Credit: PA

"A leader is not just for Christmas, or just for Brexit. "So we can't risk going with someone who feels like the short-term, comfort zone choice. We need tomorrow's leader, today." Javid launched a slick promotional video, setting out his personal journey from being the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver to holding one of the great offices of state. "I wanted to give back to the country that's given me so many opportunities," said Mr Javid, whose father came to Britain from Pakistan in the 1960s and became a bus driver.

