Duchess of Cambridge to attend gala dinner for Addiction Awareness Week

The Duchess of Cambridge is due to attend a gala dinner, with food prepared by people whose lives have been touched by drugs and alcohol, to mark Addiction Awareness Week.

The event is hosted by Charity Action on Addiction – of which Kate is patron – and is being held at the Spring restaurant at London’s Somerset House on Wednesday evening.

She is due to meet clients of the charity working as apprentices under Spring’s Michelin-star winning chef Skye Gyngell, and who will be part of the team cooking the evening meal.