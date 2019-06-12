Finance Secretary faces grilling of £1 billion Scottish budget black hole

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is facing a grilling from MSPs over how the Scottish Government plans to meet a possible budget shortfall of more than £1 billion. Adjustments to the block grant from Westminster mean the funding gap could open up over the next three financial years. Experts at the Scottish Fiscal Commission have already warned ministers may need to either increase taxes or cut public spending as a consequence.

Mr Mackay will be questioned on the likely options when he gives evidence to MSPs on Holyrood’s Finance Committee on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the meeting, Labour finance spokesman James Kelly said: “Derek Mackay must produce some answers today over how he intends to close the £1 billion black hole in the SNP government’s books.” He said the funding shortfall, resulting from income tax reconciliations, represented a “huge financial danger for the devolved government which puts lifeline public services at risk”. Mr Kelly demanded: “It is time for Derek Mackay to stop the constitutional rants and get real and deal with the looming financial problems he has helped create”.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay Credit: Jane Barlow/PA