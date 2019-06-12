Flood alerts cover the country as heavy rain continues

Multiple weather warnings and flood alerts remain in place across the UK as heavy rain continues to cause disruption across the country.

Rail users were hit by cancellations and delays on Wednesday as torrential rain struck England, Scotland and Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy and persistent rain for north Wales and a large swath of central, eastern and north east England lasting until the end of Wednesday.

A yellow warning of thunderstorms covering London and southern England is also in place until 11pm.

As of 7pm, the Environment Agency had issued 49 flood alerts, advising flooding was possible, and 10 flood warnings, which mean flooding is expected and immediate action is needed.